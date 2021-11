BALTIMORE (AP) — Keith McGee scored a career-high 27 points as Morgan State rolled past Penn State-Allegheny 126-71. McGee shot 12 for 13 from the field and had eight steals. Lagio Grantsaan added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Morgan State (2-0). De’Torrion Ware had 17 points and six rebounds. Stalin Oaks had 12 points for the Nittany Lions. Isiah Edmundson and Bryce Phillips added 11 points apiece.