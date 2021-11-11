Mali through to last 10 in WC qualifying, setback for Ghana

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Mali has progressed to the final round of World Cup qualifying in Africa by convincingly beating 10-man Rwanda 3-0. Ghana has experienced a major setback in its quest to make it to Qatar next year by being held to a 1-1 draw by Ethiopia. It opened the door for South Africa to take a three-point lead over Ghana in Group G with just one game to go. That will be a showdown between the two in Cape Coast, Ghana on Sunday. Senegal and Morocco had already reached the playoffs to take place in March so Mali was the third team to make it. Thursday was the first of six days of qualifiers in Africa to decide the last 10.