Looking for soccer support, US picks Ohio to host vs Mexico

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — In choosing new TQL Stadium in Cincinnati for a World Cup qualifier against Mexico, the U.S. Soccer Federation selected a city with a 3% Hispanic population in a state that ranks 42nd among the 50 in that demographic. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter says, “It’s really important to have a pro-U.S. crowd, and whether that’s Latinos in the stands or not, we want a pro-U.S. crowd.” He says ”I think we learned from mistakes in the past” with crowds in Washington, D.C., and Harrison, New Jersey. The game is Friday night.