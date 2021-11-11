Longtime Royals baseball scout Art Stewart dies at 94

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Longtime baseball scout Art Stewart has died at the age of 94. Stewart just completed his 52nd year with the the Kansas City Royals. He began his career with the New York Yankees in the 1950s before becoming the longest-tenured member of the Royals organization. Stewart scouted more than 70 players who reached the big leagues including Bo Jackson, Kevin Appier, Mike Sweeney, Johnny Damon and Carlos Beltran. He was instrumental in helping sign the talent that led the Royals to the 1985 World Series title and Stewart was still part of the front office when they won their second title 30 years later. The Royals say Stewart died Thursday.