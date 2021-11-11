Korda, Nakashima set up all-US semifinal at Next Gen finals

MILAN (AP) — Sebastian Korda and Brandon Nakashima each won to set up an all-American semifinal at the Next Gen ATP Finals. The 21-year-old Korda methodically picked apart local favorite Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in a 4-2, 4-3 (4), 4-2 victory to win Group B with a record of 3-0. The 20-year-old Nakashima defeated Holger Rune 3-4 (3), 4-1, 4-1, 4-3 (1) to secure second place in Group A behind top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz at the season-ending tournament for the top 21-and-under players. Also reaching the last four was Sebastian Baez of Argentina with a 4-3(2), 4-2, 4-2 victory over Hugo Gaston. Baez’s semifinal opponent will be Alcaraz.