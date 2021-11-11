Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:34 pm

Fucale posts shutout in NHL debut, Capitals blank Red Wings

KEYT

By MATT SCHOCH
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Zach Fucale became the first goaltender in Capitals history to post a shutout in his NHL debut, stopping 21 shots as Washington beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0. Dmitry Orlov and Lars Eller scored 10 seconds apart in the first period as the Capitals ended Detroit’s three-game win streak. The 26-year-old Fucale was picked by Montreal in the second round of the 2013 draft. He was 3-0-2 this season for Hershey before the Capitals called him up this week from the American Hockey League.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content