Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:03 pm

Buccaneers visit Washington in rematch of wild-card game

KEYT

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to where their playoff run to the Super Bowl started when they visit Washington. Tom Brady and the Bucs are rolling at 6-2 and look like championship contenders once again. Washington has Taylor Heinicke back as starting quarterback after his surprise playoff performance but is 2-6 coming out of the bye week with little hope of salvaging this season. Tampa Bay looks like the same juggernaut to Washington coach Ron Rivera. The Buccaneers are 9½-point favorites. But Brady says he and his teammates cannot just expect to walk onto the field and win.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content