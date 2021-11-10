Shapovalov wins to open title defense at Stockholm Open

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Denis Shapovalov has finally got to launch the defense of his Stockholm Open title from 2019. He beat qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (1), 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old Canadian has had to wait two years to defend the only ATP title he has won in his short career because the 2020 edition was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The third-seeded Shapovalov says “it felt amazing to be back here” after breaking Vavassori’s serve three times in the last 16. Shapovalov is ranked No. 18 and will next play Arthur Rinderknech after the Frenchman’s 6-4, 6-1 win over Jozef Kovalik.