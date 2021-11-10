Henry Ruggs’ lawyers want to block medical records release

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III are fighting to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a woman and cost Ruggs his NFL job. Ruggs didn’t appear in person in court Wednesday, as prosecutors filed additional charges that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick is convicted. He’s accused of driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada when his sports car slammed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle early Nov. 2. He’s being held on house arrest with strict conditions while the case proceeds.