Expanded World Cups will dilute US-Mexico qualifiers

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

U.S.-Mexico World Cup qualifiers are intense, physical matchups in front of frenzied fans who savor the often bruising battles between the top teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean. Friday’s game at Cincinnati and the return match at Mexico City in March are likely to be the last with this level of fervor because of FIFA’s never-ending campaign to increase tournament fields and revenue. That dilutes the urgency of the matchup. Former American forward Taylor Twellman blames FIFA and the European governing body UEFA for constant expansion. He says “it’s about the bottom line.”