UC San Diego beats Cal 80-67 for first win over Pac-12 team

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Toni Rocak scored a career-high 27 points, Bryce Pope scored 14 of his 18 in the second half and UC San Diego beat California 80-67 for the Tritons’ first win over a Pac-12 Conference opponent. UCSD (1-0), which began its transition to Division I in 2020, lost its first 12 games against Pac-12 teams. Jordan Shepherd, a graduate transfer from UNC Charlotte, tied his career high with 27 points for Cal (0-1) and Andre Kelly had 17 points and 12 rebounds.