HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover scored 19 points as Samford romped past Maryville (TN) 99-78 in the season opener for both teams. Cooper Kaifes added 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Wesley Cardet,Jr. chipped in 15. Felix Uadiale led the Fighting Scots with 24 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.