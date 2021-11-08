Thurman sells shares in Beverly Hills Sports Council agency

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Longtime baseball agent Rick Thurman has sold his shares in the Beverly Hills Sports Council to Danny Horwits. Thurman co-founded the agency with Dennis Gilbert in 1984. Players represented by the agency include Hall of Famers Rickey Henderson, Mike Piazza, Trevor Hoffman and George Brett. Gilbert left the agency in 1999 and became a Chicago White Sox special assistant the following year. Thurman said control is being turned over to Horwits and Cesar Suarez, head of the company’s Latin American division.