By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is mired in a four-game losing streak with a game coming up against Kansas. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian in the first season of six-year, $34 million guaranteed contract. He says the rebuild is like working on a “classic car” that needs a lot more than a new coat of paint. Texas hasn’t lost five straight since 1956.