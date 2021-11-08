Rutgers coach Stringer to miss season over COVID-19 concerns

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer is going to miss the upcoming season because of COVID-19 concerns. The 73-year-old coach hasn’t been with the team since April, when the delta variant of the virus was becoming widespread in the United States. Stringer has a 40-year-old daughter who has required special care since contracting spinal meningitis at age 2. Stringer has 1,055 wins in her 50-year coaching career and is fourth all-time in Division I victories. She was going to start her 27th season at Rutgers. Associate head coach Tim Eatman has been filling in for Stringer since April.