Davis ready for coaching debut with No. 19 North Carolina

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Hubert Davis sounds at ease ahead of his debut as North Carolina’s new head men’s basketball coach. Davis’ 19th-ranked Tar Heels face Loyola Maryland on Tuesday night. Davis says it will be different having the spotlight on him. But he also says his long experience as a former Tar Heels player and assistant coach has prepared him. Davis took over in April after the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. Davis is one of several new coaches at marquee programs making their debut Tuesday. That list includes Mike Woodson at Indiana and Chris Beard at No. 5 Texas.