Steelers look to keep Monday night dominance going vs Bears

By The Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to push their home winning streak on Monday nights to 20 when they host Chicago. The Steelers haven’t lost in Pittsburgh on Monday night since 1991. The Bears have won each of their last three meetings with the Steelers but come to Pittsburgh struggling. Chicago has dropped three consecutive games, all by double digits. The Steelers have won three in a row following a 1-3 start to climb out of last place in the AFC North.