Prescott plans to start as Cowboys face post-Miller Broncos

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is set to return after missing a game with a calf strain. The opponent Sunday is Denver in the first game for the Broncos since trading star pass rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. Dallas backup Cooper Rush threw a late touchdown pass to beat Minnesota and extend the Cowboys’ winning streak to six games since losing the opener. The Broncos ended a four-game skid with a victory against Washington. Denver has beaten Dallas six consecutive times.