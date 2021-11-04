Penguins coach Mike Sullivan latest in COVID-19 protocol

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is unavailable for his team’s game against Philadelphia after being placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The team made the announcement a few hours before the Penguins were scheduled to take on the Flyers. Assistant coach Todd Reirden will fill in for Sullivan. The Penguins have been grappling with COVID-19 since training camp opened. Eight players have entered the protocol since mid-September, including captain Sidney Crosby, whom the Penguins say tested positive and is symptomatic.