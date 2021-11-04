No. 8 Notre Dame renews long-time rivalry with Navy

By The Associated Press

Notre Dame begins month of November on three-game winning streak and is No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. The Fighting Irish need to beat Navy, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Stanford and get plenty of help if they hope to make the four-team CFP for the third time in four seasons or receive an invite to a New Year’s Six bowl. Navy was very competitive in seven-point losses against No. 24 SMU and No. 2 Cincinnati but needs to win out to be bowl eligible.