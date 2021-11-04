No. 6 Ohio St. looks to continue roll at struggling Nebraska

By The Associated Press

Sixth-ranked Ohio State looks to continue its roll when it visits struggling Nebraska on Saturday. The Buckeyes have won six straight are averaging 50.8 points per game since losing Oregon on Sept. 11. The defense is allowing just 13.6 points per game over the same span. The Buckeyes have won 23 consecutive Big Ten games. That’s the longest streak in the conference since the Buckeyes’ national record, 30-game conference winning streak from 2013-15. Nebraska has lost three in a row and is playing its third top-10 opponent this season.