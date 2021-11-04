No. 18 Kentucky, Tennessee eager to halt 2-game SEC slides

By The Associated Press

No. 18 Kentucky and Tennessee resume their border rivalry looking to halt two-game losing streaks. The Volunteers had a bye after consecutive losses against then-No. 13 Mississippi (31-26) and at then-No. 4 Alabama (52-24). Kentucky’s second-place standing in the SEC East appears a bit shaky after consecutive losses including last week’s 31-17 dud at Mississippi State coming off a bye. The Wildcats seek consecutive victories against the Volunteers for the first time since 1976-77. Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker has thrown 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions.