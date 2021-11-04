Morgan State halts 9-game slide, tops Delaware State 20-14

BALTIMORE (AP) — Neil Boudreau threw a 72-yard pass, Alfonzo Graham broke off a 70-yard run and Morgan State turned two big plays into back-to-back early touchdowns to defeat Delaware State 20-14. Morgan State broke a nine-game skid that stretched back to the final game of the 2019 season, and the Bears did it against the MEAC’s top defense. Jared Lewis connected with Trey Gross for a 39-yard touchdown pass, pulling Delaware State within 20-14 with 7:15 remaining. The Hornets reached the Morgan State 15, 26 and 12 on three of four second-half possessions but turned the ball over on downs each time.