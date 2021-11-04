Modern pentathlon to drop show jumping from Olympic program

By DENNIS PASSA

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Modern Pentathlon Australia says it supports a decision by the sport’s international governing body to remove the show jumping discipline from its Olympic competition after the 2024 Paris Games. The International Modern Pentathlon Union announced this week that the horse riding component would be removed and replaced with another event in an effort to keep its place at the Olympics. The world governing body has said in a letter to athletes that the decision was ratified this week by its executive board. Modern Pentathlon Australia says it was aware the change was needed to ensure the sport remains in contention to be part of the Olympic program for Los Angeles 2028, Brisbane 2032 and beyond.