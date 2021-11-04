Lyon, Frankfurt reach Europa League knockout rounds

LONDON (AP) — Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt became the first teams to advance to the knockout rounds of the Europa League after both earned victories Thursday. Lyon scored three second-half goals to beat Sparta Prague 3-0 for a fourth straight win in Group A, while Frankfurt defeated Olympiakos 2-1 in Group D. A late own-goal prevented David Moyes from marking his 1,000th career match as a manager with a victory as West Ham was held to a 2-2 draw by Genk. It ended West Ham’s perfect record in Group H but kept Moyes’ team on course for a spot in the knockout rounds.