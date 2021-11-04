Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:35 pm

Herbert listed as full participant during Chargers’ practice

KEYT

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday due to a right hand injury. Herbert banged his throwing hand on the helmet of a New England Patriots player during the final drive in last Sunday’s 27-24 loss. He goes into Sunday’s game at Philadelphia fourth in the AFC with 16 touchdown passes, but the Chargers have dropped their last two games.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content