Golden Knights’ acquisition of Eichel brings more questions

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

NHL forward Jack Eichel arrives in Vegas with a set of questions for the Golden Knights. They don’t know when Eichel will be able to play. He faces disk replacement surgery to repair a neck injury. The surgery has never been done on an NHL player before. They also don’t know when Eichel will return to form once he’s back on the ice. Eichel’s return will also put Vegas in a salary cap crunch whenever it happens. General manager Kelly McCrimmon says he is happy to have Eichel on his roster and is prepared to deal with any issues that come up.