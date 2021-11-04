Georgia’s Anderson investigated for alleged rape, suspended

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is being investigated by Athens police about an alleged rape last week. No charges have been filed but Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow, says Anderson has been suspended for No. 1 Georgia’s game against Missouri. According to an Athens-Clarke County Police incident report obtained by The Associated Press, a 21-year-old woman reported the alleged rape on October 29. According to the report, she told police she went to an Athens residence after having some drinks and woke up on a bed while Anderson was having nonconsensual sexual intercourse with her. Sadow says Anderson denies the allegation.