AP Top 25 Podcast: Riley on switching QBs; Week 10 preview

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made a quarterback switch that put a Heisman Trophy hopeful on the bench and a freshman at the helm of a top-10 team. On the latest AP Top 25 Podcast, Riley joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss making the move from Spencer Rattler to Caleb Williams. How does a coach weigh knowing the offense with the ability to make plays outside structure? Dennis Dodd of CBS also joins the show to discuss the legacy of Gary Patterson at TCU and who might be next to coach the Horned Frogs.