Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:01 pm

49ers-Cardinals rematch could have new look at quarterback

KEYT

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — There will be a decidedly different look to the game when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet for the second time in less than a month. Jimmy Garoppolo will be back at quarterback for the Niners after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago for the 49ers with a calf injury. Kyler Murray’s status for Arizona could be in doubt up until game time because of an ankle injury.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content