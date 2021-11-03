Sterling scores as Man City beats Brugge 4-1 in CL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling ended his scoring drought as Manchester City netted three second-half goals to move closer to the Champions League knockout rounds with a 4-1 win over Club Brugge. Phil Foden gave Pep Guardiola’s side an early lead in the Group A game at the Etihad Stadium but a bizarre own goal from John Stones pulled the visitors level in the 17th minute. City then pulled away after the break through goals from Riyad Mahrez, Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to go top of the group, one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain. The result meant City only needs a point from their last two group games to return to the knockout stages.