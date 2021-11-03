Sponsors quit English cricket club over handling of racism

LONDON (AP) — Former England cricketer Gary Ballance has admitted to using a racial slur against Azeem Rafiq, a former teammate at Yorkshire. The cricket club recently concluded that no employees would face any action, leading to major sponsors this week abandoning deals over the handling of the case. Ballance accepted he was responsible for some of the offensive and derogatory terms that Rafiq revealed he was subjected to during his time playing for the county in northern England.