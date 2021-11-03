Saints’ Thomas out for season after ankle surgery setback

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas says he won’t play this season because of complications related to offseason ankle surgery. Saints coach Sean Payton says Thomas will need an additional procedure and the setback has nothing to do with the receiver’s work ethic or approach to his recovery. Thomas posted comments about his setback on social media Wednesday. Two seasons ago he set an NFL single-season record with 149 catches. Thomas finished that season with 1,725 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. But he missed nine games last season after his Week 1 injury.