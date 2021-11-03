Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:35 am

Najakima and top amateurs share lead in Asia-Pacific Amateur

KEYT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The stars are showing up early in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. The seven-way tie for the lead in Dubai includes defending champion Yuxin Lin of China and top-ranked amateur Keita Nakajima of Japan. Joining them at 67 is Lukas Michel of Australia. He won the U.S. Mid-Amateur two years ago. Lin is a junior at Florida trying to become the first three-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur. Nakajima is also a 21-year-old in college who won a Japan Golf Tour event in September. The winner gets invited to the Masters and British Open next year.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content