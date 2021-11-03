Kent State scores 31 points in 2nd quarter, beats NIU 52-47

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Crum passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two scores, and Kent State used a 31-point second quarter to beat Northern Illinois 52-47. Kent State ended a 10-game losing streak in the series, getting its first win against Northern Illinois since 2001. Northern Illinois led 7-0 after the first quarter but Kent State had four straight touchdown scoring drives in the second quarter, each taking less than 75 seconds, to build a 31-21 lead at the break. The Golden Flash finished with seven touchdowns, the drives averaging 1:12. Following NIU’s TD to get within five points, Kent State chewed up the final 5:07 for its longest drive of the game.