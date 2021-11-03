Australia to host U.S. women’s team in 2 soccer friendlies

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia is set to host the U.S. women’s national team for the first time in 21 years in a two-game friendly series later this month. The Matildas are scheduled to play the top-ranked Americans at Sydney’s Stadium Australia on Nov. 27 and at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Nov. 30. Crowds will be allowed at both games as both cities have recently come out of extended lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Australians are coming off a win and a draw against Brazil. It’s the U.S. team’s first trip Down Under before the 2023 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.