AP Source: Giants C Buster Posey will announce retirement

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey plans to announce his retirement Thursday. The Giants said last month that they would exercise Posey’s $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wanted to keep playing after a stellar year. Posey helped lead the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and their first NL West title since 2012.