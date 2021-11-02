World Series defeat could mark end of era for Astros

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta’s 7-0 victory over Houston in Game 6 to win the World Series could mark the end of an era for the Astros. After losing Gerrit Cole and George Springer in free agency the last two years, Houston now faces the distinct possibility that Carlos Correa will soon be gone, too. The star shortstop, who has been with the franchise since he was selected with the first overall draft pick in 2012, is a free agent and there’s concern the Astros won’t be able to keep him.