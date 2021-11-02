Ronaldo to the rescue again as United draws 2-2 at Atalanta

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has again come to Manchester United’s rescue with two goals to salvage a 2-2 draw at Atalanta in the Champions League. The United forward scored at the end of each half to help his team to what could prove to be a precious point in Bergamo. Josip Iličić had given Atalanta the lead in the 12th minute with an effort that David de Gea was unable to keep out and Duván Zapata restored the home team’s lead early in the second half. United remained atop Group F. It is level on points with Villarreal after the Spanish team beat Young Boys 2-0 in the other group match. Atalanta is two points further back.