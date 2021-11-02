Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Paul now 3rd in all-time assists, Suns beat Pelicans 112-100

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, Chris Paul added 14 points and 18 assists and the Phoenix Suns rallied for a 112-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Paul is now third in NBA history with 10,346 career assists, passing both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash. The 36-year-old shook off a slow start with a vintage performance in the second half, when he scored all of his points and dished 10 assists. The Suns improved to 3-3 this season. The Pelicans fell to 1-7. Little-used reserve Frank Kaminsky added 17 points and four steals, and JaVale McGee had 18 points and five rebounds.

The Associated Press

