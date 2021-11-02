NY study backs Buffalo Bills in bid to build new stadium

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state-financed stadium feasibility study backs the Buffalo Bills in their bid to build a new stadium and recommends against renovating the team’s current facility for being cost-prohibitive. The study estimates it would cost $1.354 billion to build a new stadium at the Bills’ proposed location, which is across the street from their current home in Orchard Park. Building one downtown would add $750 million, at minimum, because of the need to acquire land and make necessary infrastructure upgrades. The study all but rules out renovating the 48-year-old Highmark Stadium, saying it would cost about $862 million.