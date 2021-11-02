No. 9 Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark sets high bar for her encore

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has set a high bar for herself this season. She put up the best offensive numbers in the country as a freshman and was a consensus All-American. In August she won a gold medal with Team USA in the U19 World Cup and was tournament MVP. She says she hopes to at least match her accomplishments of the past year. Her priorities are to reduce her turnovers and polish her defense. Team USA coach Cori Close of UCLA says if Clark does that, she’ll be in position to have a long pro career and be an Olympian.