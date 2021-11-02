Lille edges Sevilla 2-1 in tight Group G in Champions League

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Lille has come from behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 and earn its first Champions League win of the season. It leaves the French club in contention to advance to the knockout rounds from a tight Group G. Lucas Ocampos put the hosts ahead early in the first half but Jonathan David equalized by converting a penalty kick before halftime and Jonathan Ikoné netted the winner for the French side early in the second half. The away victory left Lille with five points after four matches. It is two points behind group leader Salzburg. Wolfsburg also has five points. Sevilla stayed on three.