Kaprizov scores in overtime; Minnesota beats Ottawa 5-4

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season 2:02 into overtime and Minnesota beat Ottawa 5-4. Marcus Foligno scored twice for Minnesota, which got points from 11 players and won for the sixth time — all by one goal. Cam Talbot had 24 saves for the Wild, winners of nine straight against Ottawa. Ten players had points for Ottawa. Drake Batherson had a goal and assist. Filip Gustavsson overcame a shaky start and made 38 saves, including 20 in the third period.