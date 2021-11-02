Hamilton-Verstappen rivalry is F1’s best duel in years

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

Lewis Hamilton is Formula One’s biggest star. Max Verstappen is the challenger trying to dethrone him. Together they have crafted F1′s best on-track duel in a decade. It has pumped new energy into the world’s biggest motorsports series after years of predictable results filled with victories by Hamilton. They seek the same title at speeds separated by split seconds. Yet they couldn’t be much more different. Verstappen leads Hamilton by 12 points headed into this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.