Dusty Baker still seeking World Series title as manager

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Nineteen years after falling one win short with San Francisco, Dusty Baker’s quest for his first World Series title as manager ended two victories shy with his Houston Astros falling 7-0 to complete a six-game loss to the Atlanta Braves, the team that launched his career back in that Summer of Love. Now 72 and at end of his 24th season as a big league skipper following 19 as an outfielder and four as a coach, he spent much of this one trudging back and forth from the dugout to the pitcher’s mound, shoulders slightly hunched.

