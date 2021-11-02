AP source: Panthers signing QB Josh Love to practice squad

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with undrafted free-agent quarterback Josh Love to join their practice squad. The deal is contingent upon Love passing his physical. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Panthers have not announced the deal. The move provides the Panthers some depth at quarterback with Sam Darnold in the NFL concussion protocol and his status unclear for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. P.J. Walker would start if Darnold doesn’t play. Love has never played in an NFL game but threw for 7,206 yards and 43 touchdowns while at San Jose State.