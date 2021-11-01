Rivals see hope after noticing weakness in Bayern’s defense

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s defense is offering rivals a route to success that few had attempted before. Most opponents concentrate first on their own defense in what is usually a futile attempt to restrain Bayern’s fearsome attacking lineup. But Borussia Mönchengladbach showed that attack is the best form of defense when it routed Bayern 5-0 in the German Cup last Wednesday and Union Berlin showed again Saturday that Bayern’s defense can be fallible as it scored two goals before ultimately losing 5-2. Bayern’s attack is functioning well. Bayern’s forwards have now scored 38 goals in 10 league games.