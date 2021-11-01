Pacers snap 4-game losing streak, rout Spurs 131-118

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points and Myles Turner added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers past struggling San Antonio 131-118. The Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak. It’s just their second win in eight games under new coach Rick Carlisle. Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 16 points. San Antonio has lost four of five and never had a chance after Indiana took a 43-31 lead at the end of the first quarter.