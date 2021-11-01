Injuries cause reigning champion Bucks to struggle early

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t been quite themselves as they’ve opened their NBA title defense. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in each of the Bucks’ first seven games but many of his usual running mates have been missing. The impact of their absences was evident as the Bucks dropped below .500 with a three-game homestand that included losses to Minnesota, San Antonio and Utah. Jrue Holiday has played in just two games and is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Brook Lopez hasn’t played since a season-opening victory over the Brooklyn Nets due to a sore back. And Donte DiVincenzo still hasn’t made his season debut as he continues his recovery after tearing a ligament in his left ankle in a first-round playoff series.